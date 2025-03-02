SVB Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 100,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $703,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.92 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

