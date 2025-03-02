SVB Wealth LLC Makes New $3.45 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 294.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.46 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.32.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.4033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

