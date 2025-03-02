SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,700 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $565.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $580.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $511.97 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

