SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $155.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. 3M has a 52-week low of $75.40 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $346,234.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 45,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $6,791,852.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,359,457.18. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

