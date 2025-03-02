Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 73.5% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of SEHCF stock remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Sweet Earth
