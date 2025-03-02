Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Down 73.5% in February

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 73.5% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

Shares of SEHCF stock remained flat at $0.49 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

About Sweet Earth

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.