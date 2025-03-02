Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM opened at $180.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $125.78 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average is $191.59.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

