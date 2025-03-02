Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,381 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 9,876 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,947 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Tapestry by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,701 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,622 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in Tapestry by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 39,127 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

NYSE TPR opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.26.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,592. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 21,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,772,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,866,740. This trade represents a 10.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.