Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $515.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.15. Teledyne Technologies has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. This trade represents a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,190 shares of company stock worth $16,386,864. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDY. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 13.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 37.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

