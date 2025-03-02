Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Short Interest Update

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the January 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tevogen Bio Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TVGN stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.28. 437,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. Tevogen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Get Tevogen Bio alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tevogen Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVGN. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107,566 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tevogen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tevogen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tevogen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.