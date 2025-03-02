The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

