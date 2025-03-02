The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Update

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 64.2% from the January 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Bidvest Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDVSY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.45. The Bidvest Group has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $34.55.
About The Bidvest Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Bidvest Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.