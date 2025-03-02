The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. 112,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,976. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $21.44 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.54.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. This represents a 1.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,425.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

