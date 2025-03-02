The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in New York Times by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.54. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.71.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

