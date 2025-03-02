The Root Network Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (ROOT)

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. The Root Network has a total market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Root Network has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. One The Root Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,367.34 or 1.00359243 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,331.17 or 1.00316713 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network was first traded on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,446,820,515 tokens. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com. The official message board for The Root Network is therootnetwork.komi.io. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,446,820,515 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.01186835 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,394,823.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

