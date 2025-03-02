Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.65 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $128.75 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokocrypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,166.17 or 0.97407720 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86,410.99 or 0.94397879 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Tokocrypto

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,196,901 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

