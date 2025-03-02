Top Energy Stocks To Follow Today – March 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, and Exxon Mobil are the three Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of energy sources such as oil, natural gas, and renewable energy. These stocks are typically sensitive to fluctuations in energy prices, global demand, and regulatory policies affecting the energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.38 on Friday, hitting $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.29. The stock had a trading volume of 39,698,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,044,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.11. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,815,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,938,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.23. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $104.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

