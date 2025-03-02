Top Hotel Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 2nd

Booking, Keurig Dr Pepper, Marriott International, Ecolab, and Sysco are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks represent shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and lodging facilities. They allow investors to gain exposure to the hospitality industry, with their performance often influenced by trends in travel demand, tourism, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $97.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5,016.01. 305,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,523. Booking has a twelve month low of $3,180.00 and a twelve month high of $5,337.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,898.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,615.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,649,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,659,468. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $3.24 on Friday, hitting $280.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,571. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $283.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.30.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $268.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,574. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $217.05 and a 12 month high of $270.57. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (SYY)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

SYY stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.53. 6,465,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.65. Sysco has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.33. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

