Tower View Wealth Management LLC Acquires 267 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARM by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in ARM by 150.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $8,581,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ARM by 89.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.23.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $131.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.08. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.56.

About ARM

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.