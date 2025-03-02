Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,861,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,386 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $3,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,992,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,893,000 after purchasing an additional 84,087 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

CLBT stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.61. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a positive return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 70.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

