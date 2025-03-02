Tower View Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $273.44 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $304.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.69 and a 200 day moving average of $278.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

