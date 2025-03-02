Toy Stocks To Research – March 2nd

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Take-Two Interactive Software, Burlington Stores, and Best Buy are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks refer to the shares of companies that design, manufacture, or distribute toys and related play products. These stocks are often categorized within the consumer discretionary sector and can experience notable fluctuations driven by seasonal trends, changing consumer preferences, and the sometimes speculative nature of the market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded up $26.90 on Friday, hitting $1,048.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,912. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $697.27 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $982.51 and its 200 day moving average is $938.10. The firm has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $98.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,437,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.58. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.37. 8,891,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,449,238. Target has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.77 and a 200-day moving average of $142.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.81. 8,625,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,370,827. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $48.21 and a fifty-two week high of $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. 1,857,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,373. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day moving average of $175.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Shares of BURL traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.42. 1,490,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,194. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.18 and a 200-day moving average of $270.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Shares of BBY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.05. 3,352,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71.

