Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.21. Track Group shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 5,100 shares trading hands.

Track Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 13.92%.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

