TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 31st total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Equity Ab Frankenius bought 62,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $249,998.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,230,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,736,069.56. The trade was a 1.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 4,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,156.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,906.26. This represents a 1.14 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 117,828 shares of company stock valued at $544,607 over the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get TriSalus Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriSalus Life Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 120,471.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178,298 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TriSalus Life Sciences by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TriSalus Life Sciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TriSalus Life Sciences

TriSalus Life Sciences Stock Performance

TLSI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 54,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,741. The stock has a market cap of $175.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73. TriSalus Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

About TriSalus Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriSalus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.