Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Short Interest Update

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Triumph Group Stock Performance
Triumph Group stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.51. Triumph Group has a one year low of $11.01 and a one year high of $25.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in Triumph Group by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1,189.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.
