U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Trading 0.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. 15,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 27,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

