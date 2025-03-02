UIL (LON:UTL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.32 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.46). UIL shares last traded at GBX 115.72 ($1.46), with a volume of 19,586 shares.
UIL Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.36. The firm has a market cap of £102.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.80.
UIL Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.81%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About UIL
UIL Limited is focused on uncovering investments with underlying value.
UIL’s investment objective is to maximise shareholder returns by identifying and investing in investments worldwide where the underlying value is not fully recognised.
UIL Limited (formerly Utilico Investments Limited and Utilico Limited) is an exempted closed-end Bermuda incorporated investment company, established as a successor to Utilico Investment Trust plc.
