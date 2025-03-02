US Bancorp DE Has $68.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 917,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $68,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,535,000. Finally, Gordian Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Advisors LLC now owns 370,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,689,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $76.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2531 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

