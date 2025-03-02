US Bancorp DE Purchases 9,160 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.66 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

