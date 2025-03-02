US Bancorp DE Sells 2,427 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $33,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,868,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,541,356,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock worth $4,620,025. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $573.15 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $569.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.06.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.