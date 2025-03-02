Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 842,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $48,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,466 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,510,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,695 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,224,000 after buying an additional 859,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,121,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,625,000 after buying an additional 793,020 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.