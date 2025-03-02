Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Decreased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

