Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 7th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,387,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302,888 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,058,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.90 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

