Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after buying an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,424,795,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,474,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $550.08 and its 200 day moving average is $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

