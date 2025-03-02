Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $546.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

