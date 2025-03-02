Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 3.3% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $276,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VTV opened at $178.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $154.12 and a 12-month high of $182.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.