Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 15,500 Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth $3,876,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,295,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,027,000 after acquiring an additional 73,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 359.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 37,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $161,340.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,192.35. The trade was a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $35.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $343.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

