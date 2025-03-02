Versor Investments LP Has $603,000 Holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Ichor by 80.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Ichor by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ichor by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ichor by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $29.29 on Friday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.95 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.