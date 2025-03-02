Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Repligen were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in Repligen by 32.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Repligen by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Repligen by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGEN opened at $159.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -312.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.67. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $203.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $167.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

