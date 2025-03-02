Versor Investments LP Sells 1,006 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at about $236,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 19.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Atlassian by 96.6% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total transaction of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,710 shares in the company, valued at $16,867,727.10. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total value of $2,561,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,232 shares in the company, valued at $87,098,475.92. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,501 shares of company stock valued at $75,853,687. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $284.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.25 and its 200 day moving average is $227.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

