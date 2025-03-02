Versor Investments LP Takes Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,549 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $4,157,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 830,133.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 24,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $75,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,444. This represents a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on East West Bancorp

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.