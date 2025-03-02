Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.25.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

