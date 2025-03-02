Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after purchasing an additional 362,700 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,069,000 after purchasing an additional 271,626 shares in the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,212,000. Impact Investors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,014,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $85.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

