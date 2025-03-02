Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. This represents a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

TXN stock opened at $196.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.11 and a 52 week high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

