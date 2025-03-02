Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,603,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 387,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

