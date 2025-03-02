Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Short Interest Down 43.6% in February

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.42. 119,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,188. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $98.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on VIGL shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Vigil Neuroscience from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 66,712 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 334.4% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 92,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 7.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.