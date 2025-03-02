Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 44.1% in February

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PETWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.