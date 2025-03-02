Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW) Short Interest Down 44.1% in February

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PETWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the January 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wag! Group Stock Performance
Shares of PETWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. Wag! Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03.
