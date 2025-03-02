Waltonchain One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.30 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $4.30 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,477.68 or 0.99929724 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,330.00 or 0.99757065 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a unique blockchain project that combines blockchain technology with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) to facilitate the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with blockchain. This integration aims to improve supply chain management and business processes by making them more transparent, secure, and traceable. Founded by Xu Fangcheng, Waltonchain is named after RFID inventor Charles Walton and is developed by a team skilled in blockchain, RFID, and supply chain management. The native token of Waltonchain, $WTC, is used for transaction fees, creating custom subchains, operations on its decentralized exchange, staking by network nodes, and various business solutions within the supply chain domain. Waltonchain’s goal is to bridge physical and digital assets, enhancing business efficiency and transparency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.