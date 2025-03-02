West Michigan Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

West Michigan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Target by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,555,542,000 after buying an additional 1,046,044 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 832,766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,795,000 after buying an additional 737,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,493,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.39. Target Co. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.93.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

