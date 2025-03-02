Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 213.1% in February

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,700 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the January 31st total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

HIX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 348,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,818. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.38.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

