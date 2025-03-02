Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 424,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,118,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,210,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,338.28. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,117 shares of company stock worth $253,056 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

