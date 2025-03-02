Whipplewood Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 424,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,572 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Pinterest by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,118,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,439,000 after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,386,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,210,000 after buying an additional 17,997 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $37.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $45.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.47.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $137,365.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,072.34. The trade was a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total transaction of $35,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,338.28. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,117 shares of company stock worth $253,056 in the last 90 days. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
