Wilmar Advisors LLC Makes New $708,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wilmar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Boeing accounts for about 0.7% of Wilmar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 41,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $174.84 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $206.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

